Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.