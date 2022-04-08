Jessie Kaack booking photo

Jessie R. Kaack

KANKAKEE — Bail has been set at $2 million for a rural Momence man charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Jessie R. Kaack, 45, was in Kankakee County Court Thursday after his arrest Tuesday by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police.

Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott granted the $2 million bail request by Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles and set Kaack's next court date for May 9.

Aviles said during Thursday's bond hearing that other charges could be filed in the case.

The current charges are Class X felonies and each carries a sentence range of six to 30 years.

According to court documents, the victim was under the age of 13.

Aviles said sheriff’s detectives were contacted by the child's family in early March.

Court records show Kaack was convicted of sexual abuse as a Class A misdemeanor in 1995 and was sentenced to court supervision.

