KANKAKEE — The alleged shooter in the Monday shooting death of a 53-year-old Park Forest man had his bond set at $2 million at a Wednesday hearing in the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Joseph G. Smith is accused by Kankakee police of shooting and killing his uncle earlier this past holiday weekend in Kankakee.

Joseph Smith, of Chicago, is the nephew of victim Darrick A. Smith, 53, of Park Forest, who died Monday.

