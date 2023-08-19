Cops

KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee men were arrested by Kankakee police in connection with a shots-fired incident in Kankakee early Friday morning.

Devon J. Williams, 22, and Henry L. Townes, 18, were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a Kankakee police news release.

Kankakee police arrested Williams for the preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed violence. Williams also was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant.

