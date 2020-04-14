KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating Sunday burglaries at two gas stations on East Court Street.
According to police, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a burglary at the Circle K on the 1900 block of East Court Street. An employee said he was in the back of the locked store when he heard a noise in the front of the store.
When he walked up front, he said he saw three subjects wearing masks who stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing.
Upon checking the area, officers found that the closed BP Minit Mart in the 1800 block of East Court Street had been broken into. A glass door was broken and cigarettes were taken from the store.
