Courts

URBANA — A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against two Kankakee County men arrested on carjacking charges earlier this year.

Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, and Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of Sun River Terrace, were convicted of carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney Office Central District Illinois.

Rivers was further convicted of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the news release said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

