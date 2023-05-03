Kankakee High School (copy)

Two juvenile females were arrested Monday after an incident involving pepper spray at Kankakee High School.

KANKAKEE — Two female juvenile students were arrested Monday following an incident where three other female students were pepper sprayed at Kankakee High School, according to school and police officials.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said five of the six girls involved in the incident were students at the high school. The other girl was from a school in Chicago’s south suburbs. She used her cousin’s Kankakee school ID to enter the building, Walters said.

According to Walters, the three victims arrived on a late bus, but did not go to class.

