Illinois State Police side of vehicle

KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on the entrance ramp from Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee County.

It was one of two crashes involving an ISP trooper’s vehicle in a 24-hour period, according to a news release from ISP.

The crash occurred at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release.

