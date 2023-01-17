...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on the entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County.
It was one of two crashes involving an ISP trooper’s vehicle in a 24-hour period, according to a news release from ISP.
The crash occurred at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release.
The trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop, the news release said.
A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle, struck the left side of the ISP squad car and fled the scene, according to the news release.
The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result, ISP said.
A short time later, Bradley Police Department officers located and stopped the Charger, according to the news release.
The driver of the Charger, 74-year-old Jonnie Wilson of Kokomo, Ind., was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s Law — failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries, the news release said.
Second crash
At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, ISP officials investigated a three-vehicle traffic crash involving a trooper's squad car on Interstate 94 southbound at 111th Street in Cook County.
The trooper's vehicle was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a previous crash at the same location, according to the news release.
A silver 2019 Toyota Corolla, traveling south, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car, the news release said.
The offending vehicle then struck the rear of an unoccupied vehicle involved in the previous crash, ISP said.
The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Nataly K. Guy of Evergreen Park, was transported to an area hospital with injuries and was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s Law — failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Scott’s Law
ISP reminds the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law.”
When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.
A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.
If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
