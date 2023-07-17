DJ FILE - Police
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Two people were shot in separate incidents during the weekend, Kankakee police said in a press release.

Both victims remain hospitalized for treatment of their injuries, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

The extent of their injuries is not available. Detectives have spoken with both victims, Kidwell added.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you