BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a Saturday shooting in which two men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.
The two victims were treated for what police said are not life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Madison Avenue at 3:24 a.m.
The initial investigation showed that there was an exchange of gunfire from a vehicle and from what appears to be the front porch of a house, according to police.
The vehicle fled the scene and was located by the Kankakee Police Department. The occupants fled on foot when the vehicle stopped, police say.
Anyone with information may contact Bradley police at 815-936-5100 or detectives@bradleyil.org.
