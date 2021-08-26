KANKAKEE — Two men are dead and a third is in serious condition following a shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse this morning.
In an afternoon press conference held two blocks away from where the shootings took place, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said two people are in custody and multiple firearms have been recovered.
The two victims were both Hispanic men in their 20s, Passwater said.
A witness at a building near the Courthouse Square in Kankakee captured photos of a person with a gun at the scene of this morning's double homicide.
The third man was in surgery and the extent of his injuries were unknown at the time of the 12:45 p.m. press conference, Passwater said.
Passwater ended the short press conference by saying, “This is a tragic day for the City of Kankakee.”
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis told the Daily Journal that this was a "targeted" shooting.
At approximately 9:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on East Merchant Street on the south side of the courthouse, Passwater said.
As officers responded, one suspect surrendered to a Momence police officer who happened to be at the courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to Passwater.
A second suspect who fled from the scene was located and taken into custody by a Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy while responding to the call, Passwater said.
He said investigators are currently interviewing many witnesses and gathering as much information as possible.
Kankakee police are coordinating the investigation with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI. Local police agencies are also assisting.
