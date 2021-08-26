KANKAKEE — Two men are dead and a third is in serious condition following a shooting outside the Kankakee County Courthouse this morning.

In an afternoon press conference held two blocks away from where the shootings took place, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said two people are in custody and multiple firearms have been recovered.

The two victims were both Hispanic men in their 20s, Passwater said.

The third man was in surgery and the extent of his injuries were unknown at the time of the 12:45 p.m. press conference, Passwater said.

Passwater ended the short press conference by saying, “This is a tragic day for the City of Kankakee.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis told the Daily Journal that this was a "targeted" shooting. 

At approximately 9:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on East Merchant Street on the south side of the courthouse, Passwater said.

As officers responded, one suspect surrendered to a Momence police officer who happened to be at the courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to Passwater.

A second suspect who fled from the scene was located and taken into custody by a Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy while responding to the call, Passwater said.

He said investigators are currently interviewing many witnesses and gathering as much information as possible.

Kankakee police are coordinating the investigation with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and FBI. Local police agencies are also assisting.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.