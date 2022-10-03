Cops

ONARGA — Jordan R. Johnson, 29, of Kankakee, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound following a home invasion/person with a gun incident in which another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday.

According to a release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Onarga in reference to a home invasion/person with a gun.

Upon arrival, deputies were speaking with the victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage, the release said.

