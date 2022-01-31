KANKAKEE — Miguel A. Andrade, 24, of Kankakee, received an offer of a plea agreement from special prosecutors for his role in the Aug. 26 shooting outside the courthouse that left his cousin and another man dead.
The offer was revealed during Andrade’s court date Monday before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.
Andrade’s Attorney, Cierra Norris, said she received the offer from Appellate Prosecutors William Elward and Dave Neal.
Norris said she would discuss the offer with Andrade. Details of the offer were not revealed.
Andrade's bond remains set at $3 million.
The 24-year-old Andrade is charged with shooting and killing Antonio Hernandez, 24, of Waukegan. Andrade was indicted on two counts of second degree murder.
Andrade, his cousin Victor Andrade, 26, Kankakee, and a 28-year-old man were ambushed before 10 a.m. Aug. 26 by Hernandez as they walked to a parking lot south of the courthouse, where Victor had appeared in court that morning on an unrelated case.
Victor was Hernandez’s intended target, Kankakee police said. Armed with multiple weapons, Hernandez shot and killed Victor and seriously wounded the other man before being shot and bludgeoned by Miguel, according to police reports. Police say Miguel used an assault rifle that he retrieved from a vehicle after Hernandez began shooting.
Miguel surrendered peacefully to two Momence police officers after he shot Hernandez, according to police.
Police said the shootout was the result of a gang’s internal fight as Victor was a former member of the Latin Kings and Hernandez was a current member.
Upon his arrest, Miguel was preliminarily charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm. Despite the new charges, his bond remains set at $3 million.
