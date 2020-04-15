The current COVID-19 crisis has impacted everyone’s daily lives at home and at work. It’s also going to impact how local government bodies can operate financially.
That expected impact was discussed during Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, that was held online using Zoom and streamed on the county’s website.
Board Chairman Andy Wheeler displayed a chart showing the county’s cash flow, dating back three years. In March 2017, the county had $3 million in Tax Anticipation Warrants (short-term borrowing) and roughly $980,000 in the bank. The county had to use TAWs to cover deficits that might occur before tax revenue arrived.
This year, as of April 10, the county had no outstanding TAW loans and had $4,208,749 in the bank. Wheeler says it might be enough to offset the expected shortfall in revenue from income and use tax and sales tax.
“At times it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle where the pieces haven’t been cut out yet,” Wheeler said. “It’s hard to put that picture together when all the facts don’t exist or they change from day to day, which is what we’ve seen.”
Undoubtedly, the county is in better position than it was even a year ago. In March 2019, it had $2.5 million in TAW loans and just more than $2.7 million in the bank. Will it be enough to offset the loss of expected tax revenue due to the pandemic?
“We have more cash in the bank this time of the year than we’ve had as far back as I can tell — maybe 2012 or 2010, since the crash of ’09,” Wheeler said. “I just want to put up a little perspective. That doesn’t mean that everything is OK or it’s going to be OK in three months.
“As far as what we’ve done up until this point, we’ve put ourselves in a [good] position. If this would’ve happened — what’s going on with COVID — two years ago, I don’t know if we could’ve weathered that. Now I think we’re going to be able to get to the point where we’re looking at being able to not make knee-jerk reactions and overreact, and really act when it’s appropriate.”
Todd Sirois, board vice-chairman, said he’s happy with the amount of money the county has in the bank.
“Going forward, I don’t think any of us know what that’s going to entail, but I’m happy with the work that was done in the past to provide these numbers currently,” he said.
“I think that cash-flow update is an excellent visual to help us understand where the county stands financially,” said board member Stephen Liehr.
Wheeler said it’s difficult to estimate how much revenue the county will receive. It will be three months from now before the county will know exactly how much tax revenue it will receive.
“You can look at what’s going on in retail and the restaurants, but it doesn’t tell the whole picture,” he said. “We’ve had an insane amount of people filing for unemployment. Who knows if they’ll be back next month. When I say next month, in couple of weeks, we hope they are. Obviously, we all do, but there’s no predicting any of that. We’ll just have to ride this out and know that we have the resources to ride it out.
“I have Steve McCarty [finance chairman] looking at cash flow all the way through September to make sure that if in fact our first distribution is impacted, what impact could we live with in order to still provide the same services with the employment levels at the county that the public expects?”
Grocery buying has increased, but there’s likely going to be less tax revenue on other goods.
“Are people still going to buy TVs and clothes?” Wheeler said. “Are they buying at the brick-and-mortar locally or are they going online? I have a feeling that may have slowed to half of what it normally is. As I’ve had to go in for emergency stuff at grocery stores that also sell hard goods, I see people with TVs in the cart. There is still shopping going on along those lines. It’s just something I watch on a daily basis.”
