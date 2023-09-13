County Board new members (copy)
Buy Now

Andy Wheeler, center, chairman of the Kankakee County Board, speaks during a December 2022 meeting. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board approved three requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting on Tuesday, providing nearly $750,000 to the Helen Wheeler Center, a circuit court remodel and for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department’s old jail.

The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health will receive $404,273 for its social services programming and to help hire personnel for administering counseling to mental health patients.

“This particular matter is crucial to the citizens of the county,” said board member Steven Hunter. “This particular authorization will enable the Helen Wheeler Center to be able to compete with some of our neighbors to the north. Oftentimes, individuals who reside here can be compensated at a higher rate by traveling up north for employment.”

Recommended for you