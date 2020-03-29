Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * TIMING...THROUGH 8 PM CDT/9PM EDT. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED TENTS WOULD BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO COLLAPSE WITH WINDS OF THESE SPEEDS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. IN ADDITION, DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30 MPH AND/OR WIND GUSTS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&