Walmart stores across the country will adjust their operating hours as the nation continues to take precautions in the face of the coronavirus.
The national retailer has announced that it will close overnight to allow employees to restock shelves and sanitize and clean the stores.
”To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15,“ Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a letter post on Walmart.com. “Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”
Stores on non 24-hour schedules currently will maintain their regular operational hours.
”As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” her posted message continued. “As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!