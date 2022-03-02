In response to Gov. JB Pritzker ending the mask mandate for schools Monday, the president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers issued a statement acknowledging the “light at the end of the COVID tunnel.”
In his statement, IFT President Dan Montgomery also urges school districts to prioritize populations most vulnerable to illness, and notes that school districts can use analysis of hospitalizations and community transmission to decide when to ease mask requirements.
He expressed gratitude to Pritzker for “leadership throughout the pandemic ensuring that science, not politics, has informed guidance.”
“We welcome this new guidance for a safe off-ramp from universal masking in schools,” Montgomery said. “The CDC’s new guidelines set us on a path to a new normal in schools.”
He said the federation’s “sole priority since the start of the pandemic has been to protect students, teachers and staff, and their families by following the proper mitigations.”
He credited the ability of schools to remain open to those mitigations and said going forward, schools should continue to prioritize safety for the most vulnerable, “including our Black and Brown communities, as well as the immunocompromised.”
In instituting mask-optional policies, Montgomery encouraged schools to pay attention to the treatment of those who choose to wear a mask.
“Finally, we ask everyone not to stigmatize students, teachers, and staff for their individual masking choices,” he said. “And no one should be pressured into unmasking. These last two years have taught us that we must protect each other and that we all have a duty to protect our most vulnerable populations.”
