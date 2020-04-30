Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... FOX RIVER AT DAYTON AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES MAZON RIVER NEAR COAL CITY AFFECTING GRUNDY COUNTY VERMILION RIVER NEAR LEONORE AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 745 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 5.3 FEET BY THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 5.5 FEET...LOW-LYING AREAS OF ISLAND PARK INUNDATED IN MOMENCE. FLOODING OF EAGLE ISLAND ROAD NEAR SUN RIVER TERRACE. &&