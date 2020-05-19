Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 1045 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT...AT 7.0 FEET...BACKYARDS OF SOME HOUSES DOWNSTREAM OF WILMINGTON BEGIN TO FLOOD. LOW-LYING SECTIONS OF BIRD PARK AND JEFFERS PARK INUNDATED IN KANKAKEE. &&