Two major retailers in Kankakee County made changes to how or which customers may enter their stores on Wednesday to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Walmart began stressing social distancing as customers enter its stores in the area. The retailer closed one of the two entrances at its Kankakee and Bradley locations and routed all customers through the market doors, while also asking customers to observe the recommended social distancing guidelines set forth in state and federal mandates.
Store personnel in Kankakee were stationed at the entrance which was bordered by shopping carts bearing signs reminding customers to stay 6 feet apart. The action resulted in a slight delay for some customers, as they often had to wait until the person in front of them was completely in the store before he or she could enter.
Store management said it was following directives from the health department. Walmart began the new store entry policy on Wednesday morning, and it will be in place indefinitely.
Menards posted a sign at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the entrance of its store at 1260 Christine Drive in Bradley that children under the age of 16, and pets, are no longer allowed in the store. The measure is also aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
A Menards’ store manager said the change in store policy was a directive from the corporate office, adding it’s an effort to protect customers and store employees. The policy will be in place indefinitely.
If someone looks under the age of 16, Menards’ personnel will ask he or she for a state ID or driver’s license. Service dogs are welcome.
Store management at Menards also said it is seeing about the same number of shoppers as before the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Menards is also closing its store two hours earlier. It will now be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Walmart changed its store hours on March 26 to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Meijer store at 990 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley has a sign posted its entrances asking customers to not enter the store if they felt ill or had been sick in the past 24 hours.
