BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University is implementing additional COVID-19 restrictions for one week after a recent spike in positive cases on campus.
The university has 41 total active positive cases, 19 students isolating on campus and 22 students isolating off campus as of Wednesday, according to the university’s website.
Students are being directed not to have visitors in their apartments or dorms for the seven-day restriction period, and campus activities will be limited. Dining options will also be reduced, with students being asked to carry out meals and eat in their rooms.
The university posted a “campus update” video to its Facebook page Monday explaining current restrictions.
Dan Shardra, an associate biology professor, said in the video that the university brought its number of cases down quickly at the start of the semester, then had zero to two cases per week for a little over a month.
Last week, the number of active cases jumped as high as 40. As of Wednesday, the reported count of active cases is 41.
“When that virus comes onto campus and enters into a group, or in our current case, a couple of groups that aren’t particularly following the guidelines very well, we end up with spread, and spread rather quickly, which has led us to our current situation,” Shardra said in the video. “And for these next seven days, we are going to need to hit a hard reset on what’s going on here.”
He went on to say that students are required to wear face masks on campus whenever they are around an individual other than their own roommate and a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained, even while outdoors.
Shardra explained that a quarantined individual is someone who has been exposed to a known positive case, and they are limited to interact with only their roommate. Someone quarantined in a dorm should only leave their room to use the restroom or pick up their meals, and they should always be masked while doing so, he said.
“The other thing that these seven days are going to do for us is give us a chance to sort of reset cultural expectations a little bit so that we can continue to move forward throughout not only this semester, but the rest of this year with a high degree of success,” Shardra said. “The secret sauce really isn’t that secret here. It’s as simple as distancing and wearing your mask, which are just about limiting interactions and making sure the interactions we are having are safe interactions.”
