BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University has opened three of its on-campus residential buildings to local medical personnel and first responders who want to quarantine themselves because of coronavirus exposure.
Like other universities statewide, ONU has switched to online instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester in effort to limit the spread of the virus.
With the majority of the student body now residing off campus, the opportunity arose to offer the extra space as temporary living quarters for emergency workers.
ONU Executive Vice President David Pickering said rooms are being offered to personnel at Riverside and St. Mary’s hospitals as well as Bourbonnais first responders and local law enforcement.
“For the university, it was very unexpected that our students would go home for the semester, but we are thrilled that we can utilize the space to provide a service to those who are on the front lines taking care of the rest of us,” he said.
The rooms have been professionally cleaned to ensure a sanitary environment, and the few students who remained agreed to vacate so that the entire buildings would be available for emergency workers, Pickering said.
The three buildings together could house about 150 people with one person residing in each room, he said.
Hospital nurses and others who are being exposed to coronavirus patients on a daily basis may decide to self quarantine if they have family members at home who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
“Their goal is to protect their families and friends, and our goal is to provide a place where they can stay,” Pickering said. “We can support the work that they are doing as the front-line people.”
