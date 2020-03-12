NAIA, NJCAA championship tournaments canceled

As precautionary measures continue to increase in the sports world amid the coronavirus outbreak, both local colleges saw sports teams have their national tournaments canceled Thursday, as both the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Junior College Athletics Association both canceled their winter sports national tournaments.
1:04 p.m. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics cancels all winter tournaments
The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team was standing at the door to the locker room at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., waiting to head out for their 12 p.m. tipoff against Lincoln College in the NAIAI Division II National Tournament, when the team was told their game, and the entire tournament, was being canceled.
"We were in the doorway of the locker room waiting for the game to start; I found out seconds before we were going back out to warm up," Tigers coach Nick Birkey said. "We were set to play at noon and they canceled at about 11:55 (a.m.)"
In a statement released Thursday, the NAIA said the decision was made out of concern for the well-being for all involved and decisions concerning the rest of the school year will be made after more discussion.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority," the statement said. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships."
The Tigers were the top seed in the Cramer Bracket with a 30-3 record. They finished the regular season ranked fourth in the NAIA Division II Coaches Poll and felt good about their chances to make a run. But after several cancellations in the NCAA and professional sports, the result for the Tigers and the NAIA was inevtiable.
"We’ll leave tomorrow morning to come back. There’s nothing we could do," Birkey said. "They had already made adjustments and limited fans [Wednesday] and obviously today they canceled the whole thing.
"I'm sure it had to do with the Big East, Big Ten, NBA, MLB and all the other leagues."
1:18 p.m. — NJCAA follows suit
Not long after the NAIA canceled all tournaments, the NJCAA did the same thing, postponing the Division I and II men's and women's basketball tournaments. This comes less than a day after the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Tournament in Port Huron, Mich., a tournament Kankakee Community College was set to take part in on Tuesday, was going to be closed to the public.
"In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, the NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men's and women's basketball tournaments," the NJCAA said in a press release. "DIII men's and women's basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13."
KCC coach Donnie Denson was not immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated.
