More local sports schedules impacted by coronavirus

For the second time in as many days, local schools are seeing their athletics impacted, this time in a little more severe way.
The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that there will be a limit of 60 spectators per school at events, effective immediately. That includes this weekend's Class 1A and 2A Boys Basketball State Finals in Peoria and Class 3A and 4A Boys Basketball Sectional Championships throughout the state, including Kankakee's contest with Morgan Park in the Class 3A Thornridge Sectional Championship.
The IHSA said in a press release that the decision was made after consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department, with the department suggesting the 60-person cap.
“This was a difficult decision shaped by thoughtful deliberation set against a truly unprecedented backdrop,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the release. “IHSA Basketball is America’s Original March Madness, and we recognize that this tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the competing teams, communities and fans. Ultimately though, we have to put the health and safety of the students, along with the general public, ahead of the spectacle of the event.
"This is and remains a fluid situation. It is important that our member schools and fans understand that events outside any of our control could lead to further changes over the coming hours and days.”
Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said that after accounting for the families of players and coaches, there will be about 20 spots for the school left. It's something Wilcox said he understands, as unfortunate as it may be.
"I kind of understand it, but as a coach, player or athletic director, you live for these moments," Wilcox said. "To have a sectional championship against a state powerhouse with barely over 100 fans, our kids will still play hard but it will be a different experience."
Kays coach Chris Pickett said the team know something like the restriction was possible, but it still was a surprise to actually see something enacted.
"It totally caught us off guard," Pickett said. "We thought there was a possibility, but to hear that it's happening, it changes the dynamics of energy and adrenaline. Both teams will have to mentally adjust."
The limit will continue for the duration of the Class 3A and 4A postseasons, which will also conclude in Peoria with their state finals next weekend. IHSA events such as the IHSA state series for in Debate, Drama and Group Interpretation and Scholastic Bowl will be limited to "competing students, coaches and essential meet personnel."
IESA Wrestling State Finals canceled, volleyball still in the air
The Illinois Elementary School Association also announced scheduling changes amid the outbreak, canceling this weekend's wrestling state finals that were to be held at Northern Illinois University, who mandated the event be canceled, per the recommendation from the World Health Organization to limit public events with more than 50-250 people.
Eight wrestling teams from nine local elementary, middle and junior high schools were set to hit Dekalb this week. Bradley Central athletic director Reid Savoie said the decision was a tough pill for the qualifying wrestlers to swallow, but that the safety of those kids will always be his primary concern.
"It’s extremely difficult — they've worked hard for months and months, just as our coaches have," Savoie said. "Parents are invested and as athletic director, I’m invested in the success of our student-athletes.
"Our first and foremost concern is always going to be the health and safety of student-athletes," he added. "We're going to continue to monitor the situation hand-in-hand with the IESA and support every decision they make."
The seventh grade volleyball state finals are scheduled for this weekend at Decatur Lutheran High School. A decision will be made concerning the status of the tournament later today. Eighth grade volleyball regional championships scheduled for tonight will be held, but all further games have already been postponed.
Bishop McNamara's seventh grade team is set to play in the state finals. Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Cissna Park and Coal City all play in eighth grade regional championships tonight, with Kankakee and Coal City squaring off against each other.
This story will be updated.
