MOMENCE — Momence Community Unit School District 1 switches to fully remote learning for all students beginning Monday.
Superintendent Shannon Anderson issued a letter to families Wednesday explaining that the decision was based on rising cases in the area over the past few weeks as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new restrictions to mitigate the virus in Region 7.
“We believe the data supports a need for stabilization of our communities in order for us to safely continue with in-person learning,” Anderson said.
The new restrictions don’t apply to schools.
Thursday and Friday last week were used as remote planning days for teachers. Remote learning starts Monday.
Alternating attendance days won’t be in effect for remote learning; all students will attend remote learning sessions each day.
The district’s pandemic team will re-evaluate the plan on Oct. 2 and consider a return to in-person blended learning, according to the letter.
The district’s first day of school was Aug. 19, when students returned for half-days of in-person learning.
“We recognize that there is no escaping inevitable positive COVID-19 cases even upon our return,” Anderson said. “However, given the current state of our area and region, it is important that we as a community work together in order to stabilize the spread of COVID-19 before returning back to in-person learning.”
