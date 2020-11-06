Multiple area schools announced decisions Thursday to switch to full remote learning for two weeks and resume in-person learning the Monday after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns.
Schools that will be going remote include Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and all three Bradley Elementary District 61 schools. In Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, only Liberty Intermediate School will be making the shift to remote learning.
Bradley elementary schools and Liberty will be closed to students Friday for a remote learning planning day and start remote learning Monday. The shift is scheduled to extend to Nov. 20, with in-person classes to resume Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
BBCHS will hold classes at school Friday, use Monday as a remote learning planning day and start remote learning Tuesday.
The high school plans to re-evaluate its learning model for the next three-week period on Nov. 27, with “a hopeful return” to blended learning a possibility for Nov. 30, depending on COVID-19 metrics.
BBCHS
The decision for BBCHS to go full remote for the second time this school year was based on a system of metrics the high school’s board of education approved last month.
Under the “Pathway to Full Return” system, district administration evaluate five criteria of COVID-19 trends in Kankakee County and within the school every three weeks, including the county’s warning color, weekly county case rates, weekly county overall case numbers, weekly BBCHS student case numbers and weekly county positivity rates.
If two of the five criteria demonstrate “substantial transmission” of COVID-19, the school returns to full remote learning for the next three weeks.
In a letter to district families Thursday, Superintendent Scott Wakeley said the decision to go remote for the next three weeks was due to COVID-19 cases rising county-wide and a conversation with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Two of the school’s five metrics are now in the “substantial transmission” column, according to the letter.
There have been 33 known positive student cases and eight known positive staff cases since mid August, according to the district's website. There are also 109 students and 15 staff members currently quarantined.
Bradley Elementary
The two-week shift to remote learning for Bradley elementary schools is in response to a rising number of close contacts creating school staffing concerns.
Superintendent Scott Goselin said Thursday that the district has had 11 total positive COVID-19 cases, including six staff members and five students, since the start of the school year.
While he considers the percentage of positive cases to be low, Goselin said the number of close contacts is higher and complicates in-person school operations.
“We don’t make the decision lightly at all, but for us to continue on, if we happened to get any more staff members who are quarantined due to close contact or get the virus, then that would be a more difficult task for us,” he said.
Goselin said about 30 staff members as well as close to 100 students among the three schools are currently in quarantine due to close contact. It’s affecting not only teachers, at a time when securing substitutes is difficult, but non-certified staff in the transportation and food service departments as well.
The district had begun talks about encouraging more families to choose in-person learning in the second trimester and possibly lengthening the school day later in the year.
Goselin said these goals are still on the table, but a pause and regrouping is necessary at this point to ensure everyone is healthy.
“Having in-person instruction is the most important thing for us, and we’ll try to continue on that after Nov. 30,” he said. “But right now we want to make sure that we have enough staff to take care of our kids the best way we can.”
Students in self-contained special education classes will remain in person with regular transportation provided during the two-week shift, according to a district notification.
Bourbonnais Elementary (Liberty only)
Liberty’s closure is being put in place as a precaution due to what might be multiple related COVID-19 cases within the school.
In a letter to district families Thursday, Superintendent Adam Ehrman said contact-tracing procedures determined that multiple COVID-19 cases at Liberty might be connected; however, he is unable to confirm with 100-percent accuracy if the cases are connected.
Liberty students were sent home after school Thursday with all materials necessary for remote learning, including Chromebooks and chargers, according to a district notification.
Erhman noted in the letter that the district has successfully managed COVID-19 and maintained in-person instruction in all schools for over 50 school days.
The district had begun talks about lengthening in-person instructional time to address growing achievement gaps, particularly since the number of cases and isolations in the district seemed to stabilize and not correlate with COVID-19 trends in the area.
“I truly had hoped to avoid having to utilize an adaptive pause to switch our in-person students to full remote learning,” he said in the letter. “We realize this decision will negatively impact many people’s lives. I do not make these decisions lightly and thank you for your support during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!