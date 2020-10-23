The 20th annual Kids Day at the Farm was canceled this year due to COVID-19, and it is looking like the event drawing over 1,000 fourth graders to learn about agriculture won’t happen in 2021 either.
However, the 2021 program is not entirely canceled.
Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, announced during the “State of the County” address Wednesday that organizers are working to put together a virtual Kids Day at the Farm in 2021.
“We do have 1,400 people all in one place over a two-day period,” he said. “It’s very unlikely that we’re going to be able to do that this year, so we are working to produce a virtual Kids Day at the Farm this year.”
Miller said the Farm Bureau is working with local video production specialist Jesse Arsenau to produce the virtual program, and they will be pushing out information to the fourth grade classrooms this spring.
“We’re really excited to see that come together,” Miller said.
If not for COVID-19, the March 2020 event would have hosted over 1,200 fourth graders from 53 classrooms, including across Kankakee County and four adopted classrooms in Cook County, at the Northfield Square Mall in Bradley.
The event was canceled days before it was set to happen after several visiting schools indicated they would not attend or were contemplating not attending due to coronavirus concerns.
This was only the second time in the event’s 20-year history that it was canceled. The first time was about seven years ago due to a snowstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!