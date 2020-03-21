Daily Journal staff report
Both Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University plan to continue with online classes through the rest of the spring 2020 semester to limit the spread of coronavirus.
In a letter to students, KCC president Michael Boyd said each professor and instructor will continue to communicate with students through the online learning environment Canvas, and support services such as the library and tutoring will be available online.
Additionally, Adult Education and GED preparation courses are suspended through the end of the semester, and Continuing Education courses are canceled except online offerings. KCC facilities remain closed through March 30, which includes the Riverfront Campus and Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center in Kankakee, the North Extension Center in Bradley, and the South Extension Center in Watseka.
“This is hard. It cannot be denied,” Boyd said in the letter. “KCC is committed to providing the high level of instructional rigor, service and support that you have come to expect. We just need to work together, course-by-course and sometimes person-by-person.”
Olivet Nazarene University also communicated to students that online instruction will be the standard for the rest of the semester.
Some students still will need to be on campus for educational experiences, such as student teaching and clinical rotations, but the majority of students will not be on campus unless they have a need, according to ONU’s website.
The university’s emergency management team is asking that employees or students who have traveled within the past two weeks to follow the recommended Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines for interaction on campus and at home.
The spring semester ends May 8 for both institutions.
