KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will reduce the number of students and staff assigned to spaces of the schools from 50 to 25 in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s increased COVID-19 restrictions.
Pritzker announced increased restrictions, particularly for restaurants and bars, that will go into effect for 14 days starting today in response to heightened positivity rates in Region 7 (Kankakee and Will counties).
The restrictions do not apply to schools.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said during Monday night’s school board meeting that the district would respond with increased precautions despite the fact that schools are excluded from the new restrictions.
“The reason for doing that is because what we don’t want to do is go to complete 100 percent shelter in place,” she said. “Our goal is to protect the opportunity for students to come into the building and see a teacher, and in order to do that, we have to be very careful and mindful of the impact of the virus.”
District 111’s first day of school was Aug. 19, when students were asked to check in via Learning Anywhere, Anytime, the district’s version of remote learning. High school freshmen orientation and parent-teacher conferences are taking place during the first two weeks of school.
The first day of instruction was Monday, and students’ flexible in-person learning schedules are set to begin Sept. 8. At that time, teachers will schedule shifts of in-person learning based on students’ needs.
The district’s original plan was to section buildings off so that groups of no more than 50 staff and students were in one area at a time, in line with Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance to avoid gatherings of more than 50.
In light of the recent trends in the region’s positivity rate, the district will aim to maintain a capacity of 25 individuals in any section of the schools at a time.
Students will be encouraged to come in when they need face-to-face support, and teachers will be in charge of managing the number of students in a space and keeping the headcount as close to 25 as possible.
Areas will also be cleaned in between uses by different groups.
Walters said the 25-person capacity would be maintained at least for the 14-day period of the governor’s new restrictions and possibly for the rest of the quarter, depending on when the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate improves.
Students with IEPs, 504 plans and other special needs will still have individual plans for instruction based on their needs, she added. Parents will be contacted to address the specific needs of their children.
