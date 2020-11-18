KANKAKEE — Words sometimes can be good in getting a point across, but a visual along with those words grabs your attention.
That is what the Kankakee County Health Department did Wednesday.
Along with a statement about the surge in positive COVID-19 tests, a photo of a stack of about 3,000 positive test results recorded this month as of Tuesday was posted on the department’s Facebook page. It measures 10 inches in height
Health Department Administrator John Bevis said the county has recorded more than 7,000 positive cases since the pandemic started back in March.
“We are trying to tell people, “OK everyone. This has all of sudden exploded.”
The Facebook post said: “We’ve learned this is only a moment in time, as cases continue to flow into KCHD from all over our county, around the clock, like a fire hydrant open wide.”
Bevis said the county has an average 200 positive cases a day.
It has had a tidal wave effect in the county.
Bevis said the county’s two hospitals — Riverside Medical Center and AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital — have been overwhelmed.
“Our community is seeing a very serious surge, unlike what we saw in March. People need to take this seriously.”
Locally there have been 11 deaths this month related to COVID-19 through Nov. 17.
It’s the first double-digit month since 22 deaths were recorded in each of April and May.
Contact tracers have been inundated as they attempt to learn as many people that the affected person came into contact and where.
The health department has 16 people working on contract tracing, Bevis said.
The surge has made it hard to keep up with contacting people who were in close contact with a person who tested positive.
Bevis said for every person who tests positive an average of four people came into close contact with the person.
“Our team is diligently working through these cases as rapidly as possible, however, timely contact of each and every case with the current surge is understandably overwhelming and realistically, probably not possible,” the Facebook statement said.
“The positive case results are coming in faster than we can contact the individual and all their contacts. Thorough contact tracing and valuable data input is tedious work.
“We continue to refocus and reprioritize all available resources and sometimes pause other services to keep up with this need. Our team has been working holidays, weekends, and long hours daily to make every effort to meet the needs of those impacted by this virus and attempt to stay ahead of the spread in our community.“
Bevis said residents need to help slow the spread and protect one another.
Washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing remain the best practice.
Coming into Thanksgiving next week followed by Christmas and New Year’s, Bevis said people need to forgo family gatherings, parties and other large group settings.
“Do your part to slow the spread,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!