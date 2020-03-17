CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced the first death of an Illinois resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease. The individual was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month and had contact with a known COVID-19 case.
“I am deeply saddened by the news that we’ve dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press conference. “All of Illinois stands with this patient’s family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing.”
Also, IDPH announced this past weekend the first resident in a long-term care in DuPage County, Illinois, to test positive for COVID-19. Following aggressive testing at the facility, IDPH has now confirmed an additional 21 cases at the facility, 17 residents and four staff.
“In addition to the death we are sad to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during the press conference. “Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident.”
