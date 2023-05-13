Now Hiring sign

A help wanted sign is displayed in a window in Bourbonnais in 2021. Business locally and nationally continue to seek employees.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

With Thursday’s announcement from the Biden administration declaring the end to the COVID-19 national emergency, many reflected on the way work and the workforce has changed during the past three years.

“We’re having a party at work today to celebrate it officially being over,” Kankakee Community College Assistant Director of Financial Aid Megan Ponton said Thursday. “All of the extra funding and policy changes we’ve seen over the last three years have made my job a lot more challenging.”

Before March 2020, the idea of working from home was a pipe dream for many and perhaps a nightmare for others.

