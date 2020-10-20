Kankakee and Will counties will move back to Phase 3 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan following a resurgence in its positivity rate.
State, county and local officials learned the news during a teleconference call with state officials on Tuesday afternoon.
The two counties comprise Region 7. The positivity rate has been above 8 percent for three consecutive days.
Under state guidelines, when a region has three consecutive days with the positivity rate of 8 percent or higher, the governor has ordered indoor dining and bar service to stop and gatherings are set at 25 or less, down from 50, according to the state’s reopening plan.
The order takes effect as of 11 p.m. Friday.
These mitigations do not currently apply to schools and the measures will remain in effect over a 14-day period after which time more stringent mitigation measures can be implemented if metrics do not improve.
State health officials said the region can go back to Phase 4 when the positivity rate decreases to 6.5 percent or below for three consecutive days over a seven-day rolling average.
This is the second time the region has been pushed back
On Aug. 26, Pritzker moved the region to stricter mitigations following three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate above 8 percent.
The region returned to Phase 4 on Sept. 18.
