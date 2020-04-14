HERSCHER — Herscher students who qualify for free and reduced lunch will be able to pick up grab-and-go meals from Kankakee School District 111 locations over the next two weeks while Herscher CUSD 2 buildings are closed.
In response to a Herscher school district employee testing positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Rich Decman announced Sunday via the district’s Facebook page that Herscher school buildings will be closed to all employees and the public until April 27.
After the two weeks, custodians will return to work to thoroughly clean the buildings, according to the post.
Decman said the district contacted Kankakee school officials who “graciously offered” to allow Herscher students on free and reduced lunch to pick up food at any of their locations serving meals.
District 111 has food service available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on school days at Kennedy Middle School, Kankakee High School, Lincoln Cultural Center and Kankakee Junior High School.
“We are very thankful for their assistance,” Decman said in an email to the Daily Journal.
Decman said he is “highly recommending” that teachers and all employees stay out of the buildings for the next two weeks; however, they would be allowed to retrieve something quickly then leave if there is something they absolutely need.
Maintenance staff would also be able to enter buildings in the event of a maintenance emergency, he added.
Prior to this situation, the district’s maintenance staff, custodians and some kitchen staff were still working in the buildings, Decman said.
