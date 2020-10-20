HERSCHER — Herscher School District reported Monday that three Herscher High School students have recently tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of student cases in the district since school started up to 14.
One student received positive test results Friday, and two received the results Monday; the three cases are not linked with one another, Superintendent Rich Decman said.
Decman said Monday that the district was in the process of identifying and notifying close contacts who will be required to quarantine at home for 14 days as a result of the three cases.
Friday was the last time the positive students were in the school setting while contagious.
Currently, there are four staff members and 65 students required to isolate, Decman said. Students in isolation are offered remote learning and are welcomed to come back to school afterward.
The district has had one confirmed staff member with COVID-19 so far this school year.
During last week’s meeting, the Herscher School Board voted to lengthen the school day for in-person students to six hours per day starting Jan. 5.
Decman said the district will continue to monitor the numbers of positive cases and close contacts to determine if lengthening school days is the appropriate decision at that time.
“If at that time, we’ve got hundreds of positive cases, we may go remote,” he said. “(Lengthening the school day) is our plan right now, but everything is so subject to change based upon the environment and what’s going on. Nobody can write anything in stone anymore.”
Teachers at Herscher High School are also transitioning to live-streaming lessons, and in early November remote learners will be required to log in live while in-person classes are being held. Many teachers were already live-streaming classes but allowing remote students to view them at any time.
