Makaia Smith, left, and Vicki Forquer, the Kankakee Public Library’s adult services assistant and supervisor, respectively, symbolically remove the mask from one of the library’s lions on June 11, 2021, as the state of Illinois reached Phase 5 and moved toward fully reopening. On May 11, the national emergency was declared over on a national and state level.
Perhaps May 11 one day can become a national holiday.
This past Thursday marked a milestone in the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Biden administration declared an end to the national emergency and public health emergency declarations. (In a fun fact for Kankakee County, the declaration comes exactly one year after President Joe Biden visited Kankakee to discuss the importance of agriculture.)
The emergency was lifted the same day in Illinois, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday declared May 11 “Illinois Public Health & Health Care Hero Day.” The governor formally issued the proclamation at a worker appreciation event at the Sangamon County Health Department in Springfield.
This national declaration formally restructures the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies’ normal authorities, according to The Associated Press.
“I guess it’s time; it’s been [about] three years,” said Audrey Sanor, of Bourbonnais, when discussing the move to further lift restrictions.
While the world has mostly returned to a redefined normal, it’s no secret just about everything has been affected by the 38-month pandemic.
Remote and hybrid schedules for workplaces and schools are now the norm as businesses big and small struggled to adapt and stay afloat. The biggest issue, of course, was the significant loss of life as a result of the virus.
The president’s declaration, scheduled months in advance, comes six days after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.
“It’s with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an AP story.
“That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” he said, warning new variants could yet emerge.
Eric Ceci, public health administrator for Iroquois County Public Health Department, released a statement on Thursday, looking back on ICPHD and Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s work over the last three years, noting that there would be days when over 500 people would come in for vaccinations.
“The tidal wave impact of this novel coronavirus hit almost every aspect of our society, including mental health, education and the economy,” he said.
“Thank you to all of our public health and health heroes that helped us during the pandemic. Without the efforts and support of the whole community, we would certainly be in a very different place today.”
