Library lions lose their masks

Makaia Smith, left, and Vicki Forquer, the Kankakee Public Library’s adult services assistant and supervisor, respectively, symbolically remove the mask from one of the library’s lions on June 11, 2021, as the state of Illinois reached Phase 5 and moved toward fully reopening. On May 11, the national emergency was declared over on a national and state level. 

 Daily Journal photos/Tiffany Blanchette

Perhaps May 11 one day can become a national holiday.

This past Thursday marked a milestone in the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration declared an end to the national emergency and public health emergency declarations. (In a fun fact for Kankakee County, the declaration comes exactly one year after President Joe Biden visited Kankakee to discuss the importance of agriculture.)

