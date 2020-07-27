School districts statewide have been rolling out plans for returning to school in the fall, whether that’s via in-person or remote learning, or a combination of the two.
Despite state guidelines calling for a return to in-person learning to the extent possible, opinions differ on whether or not that reality will — or should — happen.
On June 23, as the state was entering Phase 4 of the reopening plan, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education released guidelines for the resumption of in-person classes for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
“In-person instruction is strongly encouraged in Phase 4,” the guidelines state. “[H]owever, it is critical to note that this does not signify a return to pre-pandemic operations. Appropriate social distancing, face coverings, enhanced sanitation measures and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff and their families.”
Gregg Murphy, regional school superintendent for Kankakee and Iroquois counties, talked about the different approaches from local school districts Wednesday during a joint press conference on COVID-19 trends in Kankakee County.
“We are going to need to accept that this school year will be different,” he said. “We will be doing things differently than we have in the past, and that’s OK. We will continue to make decisions as the year goes on that are in the best interest of the student(s).”
Murphy said that many community members have begun to question why districts, even some neighboring districts, have different approaches for returning to school.
“Quite frankly, it’s because each one of our school districts is unique,” he said. “They are unique in size of buildings, they’re unique in number of staff, they’re unique in total student population, just to name a few.”
He said a one-size-fits-all approach to returning to school would not be appropriate since the districts are so different; developing and monitoring plans at the local level is the best way to work out what’s actionable and safe for students in the fall.
Murphy said that based on communication from ISBE, he does not believe the state will issue another blanket mandate as it did in March, when schools were required to close and implement remote learning across the board.
“New legislation allows for districts to have remote learning plans, as well as blended remote learning plans, which creates that gray area to transition between completely remote and complete in-person instruction,” he said. “With that flexibility, I believe that the goal of the state board is to continue to allow local [school leaders] to make the decisions for their districts.”
Asked about the reopening plan at an unrelated event Monday in Peoria, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he expects every educational institution in the state to approach the task differently.
“In some cases, schools are going to choose no in-person school,” Pritzker said. “In some cases, it’ll be mostly in-person school. But what we’ve said is, make sure you’ve got at least the hybrid available. And for kids, and there are plenty of them, who are immunosuppressed, or kids who are in families where there’s somebody at home who is immunosuppressed, they may stay home. That may be what they need to do.”
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, shared a different opinion in a virtual meeting Wednesday.
He said it was hard for him to imagine a situation where schools would be back to in-person learning, at least for the fall semester.
“I think the governor has shown a philosophy for more restrictions and early restrictions,” Barickman said.
The state senator said the governor is making these type of decisions without input from the General Assembly, so he is not expecting to be asked to weigh in on this matter.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, he is expecting Pritzker to roll back public interactions and school would be a likely target.
Beth Anderson, president of the Kankakee Federation of Teachers, said her district has developed a plan that gives parents the option of putting their children in in-person classrooms, online learning or a combination of both.
“However, we feel a great deal of unrest because we’re not sure we can really implement the plan for any length of time,” she said. “This summer, we’ve already experienced both staff and students testing positive even with practicing all the recommended guidelines.”
The Illinois Federation of Teachers, one of the state’s largest teachers’ unions, issued a statement July 20 calling for districts to negotiate their reopening plans with their local teachers’ unions, allowing a blended model of in-person and online learning that would limit class sizes to no more than 15 students at a time, giving teachers authority to decide what the best model is for their students, and requiring a two-week quarantine for any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19.
“At this point, our recommendation is schools should return to online or remote learning after the beginning of the school year,” said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Monday during a video news conference. “That is the safest and best option. It’s safest for the students and their families. And it’s also the most practical.”
IFT has more than 103,000 members who teach in public, private and charter schools, as well as 21 community colleges, nine public universities and one private university.
Its announcement came nearly a week after the 135,000-member Illinois Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, issued a similar statement that called for ensuring that all schools have adequate cleaning supplies, PPE, face masks and social distancing protocols.
“No one wants to return to school more than those who have chosen education as their profession, but it is also professional educators who understand better than anyone the impact a contagious disease can have on a school population,” the statement read.
Peter Hancock, Capitol News Illinois, contributed.
Lee Provost contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!