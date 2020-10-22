The COVID-19 pandemic has caused plenty of hardships, in terms of economic and personal stresses.
But its impact has been clearly felt by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department as Sheriff Mike Downey reported during Wednesday’s “State of the County” annual meeting that domestic issues reported to the department have gone up significantly during this pandemic.
The sheriff’s office took 250 case reports of domestic issues over the past year, a “glaring statistic” compared to other types of case reports, Downey said.
“We talked about COVID and how it has affected the community, and domestic issues are certainly at the top of the list in what law enforcement has been dealing with,” he said.
While the COVID-induced pandemic brought a stop to business, schools, churches and gatherings, it failed to halt everything, the sheriff said.
The overall number of arrests per month by sheriff’s office police dropped significantly in April, May and June, but Downey noted that “COVID did not stop crime.”
“Crime, while it was affected a little bit by the number of arrests, it was still out there,” Downey said. “And our officers, the first responders, the ambulance drivers, the fire fighters, all were dealing with the general public during this pandemic and putting themselves out there.”
Area leaders shared updates on the impact of COVID in different facets of the community. In addition to crime, it brought job loss and industry setbacks.
Tim Nugent, president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, reviewed recent trends in Kankakee County’s unemployment rate, which jumped dramatically after the pandemic hit in March.
The county experienced a record low 4 percent unemployment rate in August 2019, but the rate peaked at 15.7 percent in April 2020. It has been declining since May and now is down to 8.9 percent.
Historically, Kankakee County has had unemployment rates 1 or 2 percent higher than most of the Collar Counties of Chicago, but that has not been the case during the pandemic, Nugent said.
Kankakee County’s unemployment rate is also usually above the statewide rate, but the statewide rate is currently higher at 10.9 percent.
“People are going back to work, and while we are higher than we’d like to be, we are in a lot better shape than what a lot of other areas throughout the state of Illinois are in,” Nugent said.
Nugent attributed the lower rate to the fact that Kankakee County doesn’t have as many hotels, bars and restaurants as other areas near Chicago.
However, the hospitality businesses that are here are “really feeling the pain,” having lost thousands of workers over the past six months.
“The bars, restaurants, everybody in the hospitality industry have really borne the brunt of some of these issues that we’ve had,” he said. “And now, with the new mitigation efforts that just got announced (Tuesday), they’re the ones that are going to be taking a lot of the brunt again.”
County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler also touched upon the additional COVID-19 mitigations for Region 7 which go into effect Friday.
“I’m obviously not very happy, but it is what it is,” he said. “There are options that the county is exploring, but it’s really resting upon the restaurants to explore their options as well.”
Wheeler said the county began the year with a balanced budget and $3 million surplus, but “things really went sideways” when the pandemic hit.
“We were able to adjust our expenses to meet our revenue numbers, and it looks like we are going to be breaking even, maybe even with a little bit of surplus at the end of the year,” he said. “That’s a big deal, and as a lot of governmental entities know, a lot of hard work went from a lot of different departments in the county in order for this to happen.”
Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, also pointed out how severely the hospitality and tourism industries were hit during the pandemic.
The CVB itself also has been negatively affected, she said.
Staffing has been reduced to herself and a part-time finance manager. The two of them recently cleared out the organization’s 4,000 square-foot office, moved items to a storage unit, and are now working from home.
“I looked back at my notes from last year, and I opened with ‘2019, a year for the record books,’” Wilken said. “I actually laughed at that version of myself thinking that a funding battle was the worst thing that could happen to the organization.”
Wilken said the CVB’s state grant for 2021 will be reduced by half, and the organization’s board of directors has passed a conservative budget to allow them to continue operating, albeit with reduced output.
“My challenge to us all is to lean into the fear that COVID-19 has brought us, to take a moment to pause and ask ourselves why not?” she said. “Why not Kankakee County?
SIDE BAR
The Kankakee County Jail in downtown Kankakee had its first two positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Wednesday during the State of the County address.
Downey said the jail has protocols in place which limit the spread of the virus.
“Those two, who are asymptomatic, are quarantined away from the general population, and as of now, we are still at two (total) of those who have tested positive,” he said.
Downey said he knew some positive cases would be inevitable, but it was fortunate that the protocols were able to stave off the virus entering the jail for as long as they did.
“We were able to keep it out of here, and once these two recover, hopefully, we’ll continue to keep it out of here,” he said.
