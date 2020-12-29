...Several Inches of Snow and Some Freezing Rain Expected mid to
late Tuesday afternoon through Early Wednesday Morning...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
