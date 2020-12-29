WORLDWIDE

Total cases: 81,362,562

Total deaths: 1,776,997

UNITED STATES

Total cases: 19,310,597

Total deaths: 334,967

ILLINOIS

Total cases: 949,362

Total deaths: 16,074

KANKAKEE COUNTY

Total cases: 10,610

Total deaths: 152

IROQUOIS COUNTY

Total cases: 2,277

Total deaths: 50

Sources: Johns Hopkins University, health departments

