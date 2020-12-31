...Accumulating Ice on Friday and Potential for Some Snow Friday
Evening...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, some of which may be heavy.
Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central Illinois.
* WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet through Friday morning and early
Friday afternoon, transitioning to rain sometime mid to late
Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
