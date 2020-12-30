WORLDWIDE
Total cases: 82,051,958
Total deaths: 1,792,251
UNITED STATES
Total cases: 19,515,529
Total deaths: 338,656
ILLINOIS
Total cases: 948,006
Total deaths: 16,179
KANKAKEE COUNTY
Total cases: 10,657
Total deaths: 152
IROQUOIS COUNTY
Total cases: 2,291
Total deaths: 51
Sources: Johns Hopkins University, health departments
