To assist individuals with finding COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released vaccinefinder.org. VaccineFinder is a free, online service where users can search for locations that offer vaccinations.
The site includes providers enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which involves vaccines sent to pharmacies separate from the vaccine that the Kankakee County Health Department receives from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Residents can go to Vaccinefinder.org, put in their ZIP code and range, and will then see a list of current providers with contact information to attempt to schedule an appointment.
The Kankakee County Health Department is encouraging residents to use the site and to also accept the first available appointment offered to them, according to a press release.
Operated by epidemiologists and software developers at Boston Children’s Hospital, the site partners with clinics, pharmacies and health departments to obtain information about vaccination services.
A notification on the website says it includes the latest availability information in Alaska, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah and New York.
In other states, the notification continues, information may be limited while more providers and pharmacies are added in the coming weeks.
Information from Illinois has been rolling into the site, including data from Kankakee County. A search of within 10 miles of ZIP code 60901 netted nine sites that are offering the vaccination.
Six of the nine show they have the vaccine in stock, as of Tuesday morning. Each listed site displays which of the three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson — is available at that location.
The county health department says local availability of the vaccine is improving weekly.
Health Department Administrator John Bevis said he expects the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to come to the county soon.
“I’m not quite sure who to yet and how much we will be getting,” he said last week.
As of Monday, the state had administered over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in total.
Friday saw a single-day record for vaccines administered with over 134,000 administered statewide, while a total of 98,550 doses were administered Saturday and 29,564 on Sunday. The state has a seven-day rolling average of 90,135 doses administered per day, an increase of 10,000 additional doses from one week ago when that figure stood at 80,416.
As of Monday, just over 9 percent, or 1.1 million, of the state’s 12.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,741 new administered doses Thursday in Kankakee County, the highest one-day total on record for the county.
