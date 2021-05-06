WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic using the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.
Illinois residents age 18 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is free and does not require written documentation from a primary care physician.
The clinic is in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. It will be held at the hospital.
Attendees will be asked to enter through the hospital’s main entrance located on the north side of the building and will be required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
ICPHD asks that patients wear a face covering and clothing with easy access to the upper arm, practice social distancing and plan allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.
Information on upcoming vaccination events can be found on ICPHD’s social media as well as on the ICPHD website, co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department.
The IDPH has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. That information can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.
