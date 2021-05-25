WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be conducting a walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Illinois residents age 18 and older are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This clinic will be held at and in partnership with Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka.
Attendees are asked to enter through the main entrance located on the north side of the building and are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. Individuals who are wheelchair bound or in need of additional assistance may enter through the Emergency Room entrance on the south side of the building.
To find out more information on vaccinations in Iroquois County, visit co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department or the health department’s Facebook page or call ICPHD at 815-432-2483.
There is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.
If you do not feel well or are in isolation or quarantine, do not attend. Anyone going will need to wear a face covering and clothing with access to the upper arm, practice social distancing and plan to stay for at least 15 minutes for observation post vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.