Illinois colleges and universities both public and private are being encouraged to issue mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies, but that won’t be the case at the two higher education institutions in Kankakee County.
They are instead continuing their own COVID-19 precautions and practices in the 2021-22 academic year, including self-assessment surveys upon arrival to campus at Kankakee Community College and weekly COVID-19 saliva testing for unvaccinated students at Olivet Nazarene University.
KCC is following CDC guidance that vaccinated people are not required to wear masks, and unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear them, President Michael Boyd said.
But the college will allow students to have the personal choice to wear one or not, regardless of vaccination status, he said.
KCC will not be tracking or verifying students’ vaccination statuses, he added, although it will continue requiring students to fill out a self-assessment survey of symptoms upon their daily arrival to campus.
“We don’t feel that’s our role [to require vaccinations],” Boyd said. ”We trust students to make the right decision for themselves.”
He said the surveys will help the college continue its contact tracing efforts and also serve as a reminder that students should continue taking seriously the precaution of staying home when sick.
“We realize this [pandemic] is not over,” Boyd said. “We are distinctly aware that we are not on the other side of this yet.”
Boyd said that nothing has changed in terms of the college’s plans for the fall after guidance from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board was issued Monday.
The agencies “strongly encourage” colleges and universities to require vaccinations to protect campus populations and slow COVID-19 transmission in surrounding communities.
“We appreciate the new emphasis on local control,” Boyd said. “Leaders are allowed to make decisions in the context of what is going on in their communities. We understand local context matters.”
Boyd noted that KCC is a commuter campus, not a residential one, and therefore has different concerns than places like the University of Illinois System, which has announced it will require vaccinations for in-person learning.
Other state schools that have made the same announcement include Northwestern University, Northern Illinois University, Loyola University Chicago and DePaul University, among others.
While Olivet Nazarene University has a residential campus, it will not be mandating students get vaccinated, though it will continue testing students for COVID-19 weekly.
David Pickering, ONU’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the university will continue its weekly COVID-19 saliva tests from last spring semester, along with quarantine and isolation procedures when close contacts or positive cases arise.
“Our goal is to give students as normal of a college experience as possible while also maintaining a safe environment,” he said.
Students will have to fill out a survey letting the university know about their vaccination status, as vaccinated students can opt out of the weekly tests, Pickering said.
The saliva tests are “super easy” for students to complete, he noted, requiring they spit into a tube once per week and drop the tests off at collection points on campus.
The university’s biology department runs the tests, and students are informed upon a positive test result that they need to see a nurse.
ONU is also following CDC guidance in that vaccinated individuals don’t have to wear masks, he said.
Pickering said the expectation on campus is that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks; however, similar to grocery stores and other community establishments, it will be based on trust and not strictly enforced.
“The [state] guidance said we are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, and that is currently what we are doing,” he said.
The fall semester begins Aug. 9 for KCC and Sept. 1 for ONU.
