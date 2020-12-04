Daily Journal staff report
Gov. JB Pritzker has said the state expects to get 109,000 doses initially to be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. On Friday, those counties were announced. And Kankakee and Iroquois counties made the list, ranking 37 and 34, respectively.
Also on the list was Will County, ranked at 45. Kankakee County is partnered with Will County in Region 7 of the state’s mitigation plans.
On Friday, Pritzker said vaccines will be arriving in the U.S. later this month and state health officials are already preparing. The first to be vaccinated will be hospital workers and long-term care patients and employees in the 50 counties selected.
In Kankakee County, Health Administrator John Bevis said that once doses are available, the health department will be administering the vaccine. How many doses the county gets is unknown, but Bevis said they expect deliveries to be made weekly.
Bevis said he will be getting vaccinated.
“I want to be a good example,” he said.
It will be several months until there is an adequate number of vaccinations available for the general population, state officials say.
That means it’s just as important as ever to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and get a flu shot, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The first vaccine that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by Dec. 10 is manufactured by the drug company Pfizer. It requires an initial dose, then another three to four weeks later. Pritzker said the first shipment could arrive in two weeks. Another vaccine from the drug company Moderna could get approval one week following the Pfizer vaccine.
The initial recipients will be health care workers and long-term care residents. Pritzker said 655,000 people in Illinois qualify as frontline health care workers — 162,000 in Chicago and 493,000 outside of Chicago. Approximately 110,000 adults statewide live in congregate care settings, he said.
“This will not be a quick process with the two-dose timeline. No single person will be fully vaccinated, even by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low risk factors for COVID-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said. “But the very fact that we have this timeline is the result of incredible private sector innovation and long standing public investment in scientific research.”
Pritzker said the first shipment, if indeed it includes 109,000 doses, would be divided into 23,000 doses to Chicago and 86,000 to the rest of the state.
The news came as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to trend downward, decreasing for the fifth straight day as 5,453 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized. That put about 16.7 percent of all hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients and left 24.4 percent available statewide.
