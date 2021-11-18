Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct KCHD's vaccine offerings on Tuesdays. It offers COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.
A handful of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available this week and in December in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
The Kankakee County Health Department is holding walk-in vaccinations today until 3:30 p.m. for all brands, including Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and the pediatric Pfizer doses. First, second, third (for immunocompromised) and booster doses are available.
Peotone High School is also hosting a clinic from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. today that includes the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Parents and older kids can also sign up to receive an approved dose appropriate for their age group. To register, visit kodocare-peotone-high.dragonflyphd.com.
KCHD will also be open for vaccine appointments 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are available for those ages 5 and up and must be scheduled in advance. KCHD will offer Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Call 815-802-9449 to make an appointment.
Also, the Iroquois County Public Health Department has Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available for ages 5 and up by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 815-432-2483 to register.
