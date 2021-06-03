WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Pubic Health Department will be offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment or walk-in on at a Beaverville church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
This clinic is open to Illinois residents age 18 and older and will be located at Saint Mary’s Catholic Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.
For online registration, visit ICPHD’s website, co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department, or find it on Facebook. You may also call their office at 815-432-2483 to schedule an appointment.
ICPHD requires individuals to bring a valid form of photo ID and wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
It is recommended that attendees plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper portion of the arm.
Please do not attend if you do not feel well the day of this clinic or are in isolation or quarantine.
Other upcoming vaccine clinics in Iroquois County will be posted on ICPHD’s website.
